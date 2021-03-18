Matthew Stafford Releases Emotional Goodbye Video To Detroit

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a final parting message for the city that helped make him a star.

Stafford’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams became official when the new league year started Wednesday, and the former Lions gunslinger is officially gone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

In a video released Wednesday night, Stafford thanked the fans and the city he came to represent for more than a decade.

“For Lions fans hearing this, there is no me without you,” Stafford told viewers. You can watch the emotional goodbye video below.

Damn, why does this have to be so hard? Why does this split have to feel so painful? I’m wishing nothing but the best for Stafford and it’s still not easy.

The man put his body on the line week after week for the Lions, and it feels like we simply never lived up to our end of the bargain.

We found our franchise and we pissed it away. We had it figured out and we lost it all. Now, it’s been an emotional rollercoaster ever since the trade to the Rams was announced.

Thanks for the memories, Stafford. It was a hell of a ride while it lasted, and I hope he finds more success in Los Angeles than we could ever provide him in Detroit. He certainly deserves it.