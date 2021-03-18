‘Why Are We Doing This To Ourselves?’: Megyn Kelly Decries ‘Bulls**t’ Standard That Cost Teen Vogue Editor Her Job

Megyn Kelly lashed out Thursday at the “bulls**t” standard that cost former Teen Vogue editor Alexi McCammond her job after just two weeks.

Kelly responded to reports that McCammond and Teen Vogue had “parted ways” largely due to concerns about “racist and homophobic tweets” she had posted years earlier. (RELATED: Teen Vogue Editor Resigns After Staff Uproar Over Past ‘Racist’ And ‘Homophobic Tweets’)

NEW: Alexi McCammond has parted ways with Teen Vogue just two weeks after being appointed the new editor in chief, amid a wave of internal and external concerns over past racist and homophobic tweets https://t.co/ryabnReKki — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) March 18, 2021

“NO!! This is such bullshit. Why are we doing this to ourselves??” Kelly tweeted, adding, “These cruel and unnecessary public humiliations are self-inflicted torture. Please STOP. Remember people’s humanity. Remember grace. Remember how short a time we have and act accordingly.”

NO!! This is such bullshit. Why are we doing this to ourselves?? These cruel and unnecessary public humiliations are self-inflicted torture. Please STOP. Remember people’s humanity. Remember grace. Remember how short a time we have and act accordingly. https://t.co/qkMwXJd3x6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 18, 2021

Kelly, who was forced out at NBC after raising a question about blackface, has been a vocal critic of cancel culture. She recently defended former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Flames Joy Behar For Defending Blackface: ‘It Was An Homage’)

“In an era of free speech being stifled everywhere, Piers fearlessly speaks his mind. We need more, not fewer like that in media,” Kelly said of Morgan, who claimed his exit from the show was due to his refusal to apologize for comments he made about Duchess Meghan Markle.