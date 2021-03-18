Piers Morgan Tells Gayle King To Be A ‘Journalist’ Instead Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘PR Mouthpiece’

British broadcaster Piers Morgan slammed Gayle King as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “PR mouthpiece.”

Morgan encouraged King to do her job in a tweet shared Wednesday.

Hi @GayleKing – rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview?

America should hear THE truth. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2021

“Hi @GayleKing- rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview?” Morgan tweeted. “America should hear THE truth.”

King revealed she had spoken with both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Tuesday’s episode of “CBS This Morning.” (RELATED: Prince Harry Talked To His Brother, Father About ‘Frustrating’ Response To Tell-All Interview, Gayle King Says)

“Well, I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” King said on air. “The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation.”

“I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still,” she continued. “No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

After Prince Harry and Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired March 7, Morgan claimed he didn’t believe a word the couple said. His comments caused backlash and Morgan subsequently left “Good Morning Britain.” The broadcaster reportedly left because he had been told to issue an on-air apology.

Markle and Prince Harry accused the palace of racism and the Duchess opened up about her mental health struggles during the interview.