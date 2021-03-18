Rams Lineman Michael Brockers Says Matthew Stafford Is A ‘Level Up’ Over Jared Goff, Ends Up Getting Traded To The Lions

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers is probably regretting his words about Jared Goff after being traded.

Following the Lions trading star quarterback to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and some draft picks, Brockers thought the team had improved! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff],” Brockers told TMZ in early March.

There’s just one small problem for Brockers! He’s also now been traded to the Detroit Lions! So, he’s about to rejoin Goff in the locker room!

The #Rams are finalizing a trade to send veteran DL Michael Brockers to the #Lions, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

This is a big yikes from the newest member of the Lions! Honestly, I just kind of feel bad for the guy. He thought he was going to be playing with Matthew Stafford and competing for a Super Bowl in 2021.

Instead, he’s back with Jared Goff in Detroit after pretty much straight up admitting the quarterback wasn’t great.

That has to be a tough break.

Maybe, just maybe, it’ll light a fire under Goff and he’ll go out and play his best year ever. I’m not holding my breath for that to happen, but you never know.

We all react to criticism differently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Goff (@jaredgoff)

We definitely need cameras on these two when the reunion happens! That much is for sure!