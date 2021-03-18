Sen. Raphael Warnock Preaches To The Masses: ‘We’ve Got To Save Our Republican Sisters And Brothers From Themselves’

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock went after Republicans on Thursday over their “disconnect” with the American people on policy and for pushing “voter suppression tactics.”

While appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Warnock blamed Republicans for the “disconnect” between Washington and the rest of the country, saying they are moving towards “irrationality, extremism, and irrelevance,” and declaring “we’ve got to save our Republican sisters and brothers from themselves.” (RELATED: ‘A Redux Of Jim Crow In A Suit And Tie’: Stacey Abrams Blasts Bills Aimed At Preventing Voter Fraud)

“I can’t tell you how terrific it is to see you on the floor of the Senate giving a powerful speech about voting rights. You’re not from a bright blue state. And I want to just pose to you the question: how do we knit together the people who come from states like yours? And those are some Republicans, too,” contributor Claire McCaskill began. She then asked Warnock how these swing-state senators could come together to “move the needle in a way that creates lasting change,” and if he’s had an opportunity to reach across the aisle.

Warnock explained that the “ambition of politicians” is getting in the way. He pointed out the recently passed coronavirus relief package had “bipartisan support” from the American people, but that support wasn’t reflected in the Senate’s vote on it. He added, “There’s a disconnect between where the American people are and what’s happening in Washington right now.”

“If we let them crush our voting rights, if we let them move forward with this kind of partisan and racial gerrymandering, that we will see increasingly if we don’t pass federal legislation, we’re going to find an increasing disconnect between where the people are and what happens in this house,” he continued.

“So I think in a real sense, we’ve got to stand up, we’ve got to save our democracy. The other side keeps pushing these terrible voter suppression tactics … and gerrymandering of districts in such a way, we’re going to see them draw themselves into a kind of increasing irrationality, extremism, and irrelevance. We’ve got to save the democracy and we’ve got to save our Republican sisters and brothers from themselves,” Warnock concluded.

Warnock’s criticism of Republicans over “voter suppression” joins other Democrats’ condemnations of several Republican efforts in state legislatures to pass bills aimed at preventing voter fraud. Republican members of the Georgia legislature introduced bills concerning election integrity in February. The legislation follows elections where record-high turnout led to Democratic victories in the presidential election, as well as both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, including a victory for Warnock.