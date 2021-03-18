‘Where Are You, Real Republicans?’: Chris Cuomo Invites McCarthy On CNN To ‘Make The Case’ For Election Fraud

Chris Cuomo invited Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to come on CNN Thursday night to “make the case” that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“An entire political party now stands in opposition to the truth,” Cuomo said. “We have to get after it. You have to see it for what it is.”

CNN then played new videos that the FBI released Thursday showing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The FBI asked the public for help identifying the individuals in the videos. Cuomo said to remember the people injured during the riot, adding that the “dominant color” was red and that there were lots of “Trump flags.”

“Remember the senator who told you the attackers were really from a leftist group,” Cuomo said. “Remember all the cops being beaten when this same senator says this.” (RELATED: CNN And NBC Both Paid $35,000 To Left-Wing Activist For Footage Of Fatal Capitol Shooting)

He then played a clip of Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson saying that the people “truly respect law enforcement” and that he wasn’t concerned. Cuomo said that Johnson was “perpetrating a fraud.”

WATCH:

“He and others in his party are trying to convince that the terror attack, and that’s what it was, they’re all supposed to be all about terror, right? Not this one,” Cuomo continued. “The terror attack of January 6 wasn’t really that bad. People weren’t around. Look up the definition of ‘insurrection.’ Show me where it says ‘armed.’ It says ‘violent.'”

“What happened to the GOP party? What is happening to the Republican Party?” Cuomo asked. “The party of character counts is replaced by this guy? And no member of the party really got up and told him to shut up … instead, the top member of this new opposition party in the house is trying to rewrite the history of the big lie the same way Johnson and others are trying to rewrite the insurrection it led to. Listen.”

A clip played of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying that he did not support former President Donald Trump’s efforts in Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“What do you mean, no? Yes. Yes, you did,” Cuomo said. “You were on the phone with him panicking, saying call off your dogs, he mocked you, and then you still voted to decertify.”

In a Jan. 7 statement, McCarthy said that he agreed to the objections made to the Electoral College votes of two states and that voter concerns about election fraud should be listened to. He condemned the riot at the Capitol building that took place the previous day.

Cuomo asked McCarthy to “please” come on the show and said he would give him half an hour to “talk it out.”

“I don’t want to yell at you, don’t yell at me. Let’s go through it, make the case,” he said. “Because the way you say it here in light of the facts would make Orwell blush.”

“They are literally saying that they didn’t say what they said, and to believe them over your lying eyes. How can any real Republican go for this … where are you, real Republicans? You need to de-Trumpify your ranks.”