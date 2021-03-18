REPORT: Kanye West Is Now Worth $6.6 Billion

Kanye West is reportedly worth a shocking amount of money these days.

According to People, West is now worth a staggering $6.6 billion. Bloomberg reported that his apparel and shoes with Adidas and Gap could be worth as much as $4.2 billion by itself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In April 2020, West’s net worth was estimated by Forbes to be in the range of $3 billion. That means he’s more than doubled in his net worth in less than a year.

For comparison, former President Donald Trump is worth an estimated $2.3 billion, according to Business Insider. That means Kanye is nearly worth three times as much.

Kanye West and Gap have billion dollar ambitions for their deal. We reviewed a document from UBS that values his sneaker and apparel business at $3.2B to $4.7B. New figures in it signal that Gap sees Yeezy doing $150M in sales its first full year in 2022.https://t.co/f17tg9GvP8 — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 17, 2021

Say what you want about Kanye West, but the man gets paid! In 2016, it was reported that West was more than $50 million in debt.

Now, just a few short years later, the man is reportedly worth billions and billions of dollars. If that’s not a comeback story, then I don’t know what is.

Imagine being that much in debt and then turning into a billionaire a few years later. That’s what the American journey is all about!

Props to Kanye for getting his paper. Despite all the critics and haters, he just went out and got paid!