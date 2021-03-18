REPORT: Kellen Winslow Jr. Sued Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Former NFL player and convicted rapist Kellen Winslow Jr. has reportedly been sued over allegations of misconduct.

According to TMZ, an unnamed woman is suing the former NFL star for allegedly masturbating around her at the gym, and pointing to his erection and asking her if she liked it. The unnamed alleged victim was 77-years-old at the time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Winslow is accused by the same woman of later touching her in a jacuzzi without her consent.

Kellen Winslow Jr. Accuser Sues Ex-NFL Star Over Disturbing Sexual Actions At Gym https://t.co/6HL0MB1tJK — TMZ (@TMZ) March 18, 2021

Winslow was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison in relation to multiple sex crimes, including rape. One of the rape charges involved an unconscious teenager.

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California. https://t.co/eVYT5kT33h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2021

The hits keep coming for Winslow when it comes to allegations from women and sexual misconduct and crimes.

The good news for him is that he’s going to have plenty of time to plan his defense in this lawsuit because he’s behind bears for nearly the next decade and a half.

Prison is where he belongs, and that’s way he’s going to be for a very long time. People like him have no business walking around the streets.