REPORT: Matt Campbell’s Extension Pays Him A Base Salary Of $4 Million Annually

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is earning some solid money after his recent extension.

According to 247Sports, the Des Moines Register reported that Campbell’s extension will pay him a base salary of $4 million annually through the 2028 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Campbell will also earn a $250,000 bonus if he gets to seven regular season wins and an additional $250,000 for every win after that. If he goes undefeated through the regular season, he’ll earn a bonus of $1.5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb)

Campbell is worth every single penny of this deal, especially with the way it’s structured. The incentives don’t mean ISU is on the hook for much unless the Cyclones are winning.

If they’re winning nine or 10 games a year, they’re damn sure not going to mind writing big bonus checks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb)

Campbell is one of the best coaches in college football, and the Cyclones have to do whatever is necessary to keep him in Ames.

Coaches like him generally don’t stick around for long at mid-level P5 programs. They jump ship as soon as they can land a major gig.

So far, Campbell hasn’t shown much interest in leaving. ISU needs to do whatever is necessary to make sure it stays that way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyclone Football (@cyclonefb)

We’ll see how he does in 2021, but things are certainly trending up in Ames.