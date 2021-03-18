REPORT: Mitch Trubisky Is Signing With The Buffalo Bills

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is reportedly headed to Buffalo.

According to Adam Schefter and Field Yates, the former Chicago Bears passer is signing with the Bills after the Bears showed him the exit.

Financial details aren’t known at this time.

Former Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky is signing with the Buffalo Bills, per @JFowlerESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

This might be the perfect situation for Trubisky. With Josh Allen entrenched as the starter, there’ll be zero pressure or expectations on the former North Carolina star to win games.

He can just sit on the bench, learn and grow as a quarterback as Allen leads the offense because there is zero chance Trubisky ever beats the NFL star for the starting job.

I honestly don’t know whether or not Trubisky can be a legit quarterback in the NFL. That remains to be seen, but he is physically gifted as an athlete and he won games with the Bears.

He just didn’t win enough or show enough promise to keep his job. That doesn’t mean he’s done forever.

For now, he’ll learn from Allen and hope to get a crack at another starting job down the road.