Rikers Island Accidentally Releases Attempted Murder Suspect: REPORT

A Bronx County Court judge issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a man charged with attempted murder who was reportedly mistakenly released from Rikers Island last week due to an administrative error.

The suspect, 22-year-old Nikim Meekins, was arrested for reckless endangerment/gun possession and attempted murder on March 1o, according to the ABC 7.

Attempted murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island https://t.co/2lqhhX7iQR pic.twitter.com/TlMHcZyDkK — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2021

The two charges stem from an Aug. 3o incident in which Meekins shot his gun at two bystanders and a Nov. 3 incident in which he was charged with attempted murder for an alleged non-fatal shooting during a car jacking, according to ABC 7.

The Bronx County District Attorney’s office had agreed to a nominal $1 bail for the August gun charges, but recommended $300,000 bail for the November attempted murder charge, which the judge granted when Meekins appeared before a Bronx Court on Monday, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Here’s How Abolishing Cash Bail Has Worked For Places That Did It Before California’)

Meekins was erroneously set free when the court clerk marked Meekins for release on the attempted murder case instead of being held on $300,000 bail, according to the Post.

“The clerk annotated the paperwork as $1 bail on the gun case correctly but mistakenly indicated ROR on the attempted murder case,” said the spokesman.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that a suspect has been mistakenly released from Riker’s Island, according to the New York Daily News.

Update: Four workers at Rikers Island have been suspended after a murder suspect was mistakenly let out of jail. https://t.co/jOnM9wPaUd — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 12, 2021

Alleged murderer Christoper Buggs, 26, was mistakenly released after serving time for being in contempt of court for telling a Brooklyn judge to “suck my d–k,” the Daily News reported. After Buggs served 30 days in jail for the contempt charge he was accidentally released despite still facing a murder charge, according to the Daily News. Four correction officers including Assistant Deputy Warden Kevin Roulston, who approved Buggs’ release, have since been suspended, according to ABC 7. Buggs is still at large as of Thursday.

