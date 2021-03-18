Roddy White Responds To Deshaun Watson Allegations By Tweeting ‘It’s Impossible To Make Someone Give U Oral Sex’

Former Atlanta Falcons star Roddy White had an all-time dumb tweet Thursday morning in response to Deshaun Watson being sued.

The Houston Texans quarterback is facing multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assaults, and one of the unnamed women has accused Watson of forcing her to perform oral sex, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watson has denied ever doing anything wrong with a woman.

Well, instead of just putting his phone down, White had to get involved! He tweeted Thursday morning, “I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid.”

I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 18, 2021

Of all the dumb things to tweet, you can go ahead and pin this one right to the top of the list. I mean, I can’t believe this is real.

That’s not to say that Watson isn’t innocent or he shouldn’t be viewed that way until proven otherwise, but what the hell was White thinking?

If you ever find yourself tweeting about whether or not “it’s impossible” to force a woman to perform oral sex, it’s time to grab a beer and put the phone done. Things have gone too far!

Deshaun Watson Is Being Sued Over An Alleged Sexual Assault. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/iDXRP8nBga — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021

Let Watson’s lawyers battle this situation for him, White. Don’t get involved, especially with half-cocked tweets about whether or not you can truly force someone to perform oral sex.

It’s just not smart.

Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments below!