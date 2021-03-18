Guy On Spring Break Tries To Escape From Police Custody, Fails In Spectacular Fashion In Viral Videos

One guy on spring break tried to make a run for it from the police, and it didn’t end well.

In a pair of TikTok videos posted by @nameone_better, a young man in handcuffs was in the back of a police car on the beach in Florida when the door was left unsecured.

That's when he decided to make a run for it! Unfortunately, it turns out running while cuffed isn't easy, and an officer with a weapon drawn eventually caught up with him.

Watch the carnage unfold in the videos below.

I'm just shocked that his foolproof plan didn't work. I mean, I'm just shocked that he wasn't able to run away while handcuffed in broad daylight!

Who could have guessed that his master plan wouldn't work? I mean, by any metric it was a genius idea, right?

Are you sensing my sarcasm. You should be because I’m pouring it on as thick as possible.

Guess what, folks? When the cops slap the cuffs on, it’s game over. Just deal with it in court. Don’t run from the police.

That’s a recipe for absolute disaster.

Be better, folks. Be much better!