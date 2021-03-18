Poll: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith Picked To Lead World in Case Aliens Invade

A survey in the United Kingdom found that if the world is invaded by aliens, British residents think Arnold Schwarzenegger is the best one to lead.

The “Terminator” and “Predator” star landed the number one spot when 2,000 British adults were asked which celebrities and public figures would best deal with an alien invasion, TMZ reported Thursday. Will Smith, best known for his roles in “Men In Black” and “Independence Day,” scored second place. (RELATED: Will Smith In The Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Bright’)

Which celebrity would you most trust to deal with an alien invasion? A new opinion poll commissioned by @BLAZETVUK ahead of #UFOweek (22-28 March) reveals what Brits think. #UFO #UFOs #ufotwitterhttps://t.co/EYbxXIk4nc — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) March 18, 2021

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by TV channel BLAZE, found adults overwhelmingly supported the idea a celebrity would be best to handle the doomsday scenario, the Scottish Sun noted. Former President Donald Trump landed in the 8th spot as the first political leader picked in the survey, just behind actors Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. (RELATED: Netflix’s New Alien Invasion Movie Looks Like It’s Going To Be An Adrenaline Rush)

“Arnold Schwarzenegger is a strong choice for dealing with an alien invasion, bearing in mind he’s not only a screen action hero but was also Governor of California,” a spokesperson for BLAZE told the outlet.

“Although it’s worrying to see that so many celebrities with fictional alien experience are considered by many to be better candidates than our current crop of world leaders,” the person added.

Rounding out the top 20, current Vice President Kamala Harris scored the 19th spot for best to handle an alien invasion, with President Joe Biden in the last spot at number 20.

Schwarzenegger has since commented on the results of the poll with a screenshot of the article posted on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “I want to thank the people for putting their faith in me. I am ready to serve.”