This Highly-Rated Watercolor Paint Set’s On Sale For Just $20

Between long hours at work, chores around the house, and other mundane tasks, it’s easy to get lost in what seems like a never-ending groundhog day. But picking up a hobby can help mix things up, challenging your mind and giving you an opportunity to get creative.

If you’d love to explore the vast world of watercolor but don’t know where to start, this dynamic Paint Mark Art Set has everything you need to get started. Whether you love painting the view from your backyard or are more into still life these days, this palette has a wide range of stunning shades to choose from. And for your convenience, all 48 of the included hues are organized into eight different groups of five removable half-pans.

In addition to its rich color palette, the Paint Mark Art Set also includes two watercolor brush pens that you can fill with your desired hues, helping you blend like a pro. And thanks to the set’s included brush holder and mixing tray, you can easily get to work whenever the mood strikes, ideal for those who paint in different places.

While experienced watercolor painters love the Paint Mark Art Set, youngsters can also get their hands dirty since the kit is free of toxins and safe to use for all ages. Plus, it’s incredibly lightweight, making it easy to pop into a book bag or backpack, store in a locker, or wherever else.

Boasting an impressive 4.7/5-star rating on Amazon, it’s no secret that the Paint Mark Art Set is a game-changing tool for aspiring artists. Just see what awesome things people are saying about it online for yourself!

“Overall, it’s a great watercolor kit, and it’s undeniably the best one I’ve ever had. The quality of everything in the kit is so good that it’s definitely a steal. I highly recommend it.” — Jhoana P.

“Best watercolor set for artists of all levels.” – Rachel G.

“Great little kit with everything you need…Loved that it came with such a large assortment of colors. The water pens are super easy to use, I wanted to add a layer of color to my drawings and this did just that.” — Anthony

If you act fast, you can snag the Paint Mark 48-Watercolor Paint Set with 2 Blending Brush Pens at over 10% off, making it just $19.99!

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.