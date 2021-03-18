‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’: Woman Accuses Armie Hammer Of Rape

A woman has spoken out publicly and accused Armie Hammer, an actor, of rape.

“I thought that he was going to kill me,” the woman, named Effie, shared during a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred. The comments were noted by Variety in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Comes To Armie Hammer’s Defense Amid Allegations He Has Cannibalistic Sexual Desires)

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles,” Effie, 24, reportedly said. “He repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

Woman Who First Accused Armie Hammer on Social Media Comes Forward, Alleging Violent Rape: ‘I Thought He Was Going to Kill Me’ https://t.co/yEHdBvqlUc — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2021

The accuser said her feet were beaten “so they would hurt” with every step she took. She also claimed she tried to get away, “but he wouldn’t let” her. Effie said the two met in 2016 on Facebook and alleged the increasing abuse led her to contemplate suicide, Page Six reported.

“I lost interest in living,” she claimed. “I just wanted the pain to stop.” (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Chambers Files For Divorce)

Her attorney said she and Effie have turned over “evidence” to the Los Angles Police Department that allegedly supports her claims. The LAPD has since confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter the actor was a suspect in a sexual assault case opened in February.

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler denied the claims against the “Call Me By Your Name” star in a statement to the outlet.

“[Effie’s] own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations,” the statement read. “As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.”

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference,” the statement added. “With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.”

The statement continued, stating that “Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

This was just one of a range of allegations against Hammer. Others have come from Hammer’s exes Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich, who accused him of having cannibalistic sexual desires.