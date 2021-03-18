Twitter Says It Will Not Remove Naked Pictures Of Melania Trump And Explains Why

Twitter said it will not remove former first lady Melania Trump’s naked pictures, which were posted by Cardi B during her Twitter feud with Candace Owens.

A spokesperson for the social media outlet told The Independent on Wednesday that, because the rapper posted images previously published with the former first lady’s consent, it would not violate the company’s terms of service. The site does have a non-consensual nudity policy that would typically suspend that person’s account. But this situation would not be against those rules, according to the spokesperson.

The 28-year-old rapper took several swipes at Melania Trump during her Wednesday fight with Owens over the rapper’s “disgusting” Grammy performance. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“No! Candy [Candice Owens], men treat women on how a woman allows a man to treat them,” Cardi B tweeted to Owens, along with a pornographic photo of Melania. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“I don’t know why candy [Owens] is so bothered by WAP,” the rapper wrote in a second post, along with another pornographic picture of the former first lady lightly censored. “I was just inspired by our former First Lady.” Cardi B said.

The Independent noted that the pictures of Melania were from a 1996 photoshoot, which was published in a French magazine the following year. In 2016, the snaps resurfaced in The New York Post when former President Donald Trump was running for the office.

Cardi has since deleted the thread between her and Owens, saying she “deleted all the tweets between” the two of them because her “platform is for fun and entertainment.”

Actually I deleted all the tweets between us from the beginning because my platform is for fun and entertainment.The tweets between me & you was not entertaining anyone .It was getting boring .Get a life Candy it’s been two days https://t.co/OV0XAozqGL — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 18, 2021

“It was getting boring,” she added. “Get a life Candy it’s been two days.”