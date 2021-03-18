Update Your Kitchen With These 7 Modern Gadgets

Let’s face it. It’s 2021, and you need to update your kitchen gadgets to help you cook restaurant-quality meals. Since last year when many of us were essentially forced to learn how to cook, we’ve discovered that cooking and baking are fulfilling hobbies. Because of our collective newfound love for the kitchen, you have to check out some of the items we’ve selected below that will improve your culinary experience:

This BPA-free plastic container bundle comes with 14 containers of all sizes. Whether you are looking to store spaghetti noodles, dog treats, and anything in between, these storage containers have got you covered. All of the containers are stackable and are totally functional. Your purchase will also come with labels, a white chalk marker, and a bonus measuring spoon set.

Get it here for just $44.97!

Whenever I cook pasta, having a sturdy strainer is essential. You wouldn’t want to risk your pasta falling into the sink! Therefore, we’re introducing you to the #1 best-selling Gizmo Strap N Strain! Made flexible as to fit on most pots and pans, simply clip the strainer to the side of your cookware and strain away. Really, it’s as easy as that! It will be a perfect small gift for any pasta connoisseur.

Get it here for only $15.99.

This #1 best seller provides the perfect solution every home-chef knows all too well. Made to accommodate all utensil types and sizes, this gadget keeps your counter clean, tidy, and drip-free. And for the low cost of under $10, why wouldn’t you purchase this product?!

Get it here for just $9.99!

Instant Pots cook just about anything you can think of. Imagine a crockpot, but you can cook your food up to 70% faster. I have one of these myself, and your food will turn out tasty and cooked evenly just about every time! This version of the Instant Pot has the function of seven appliances in one; pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauce pan, yogurt machine and food warmer.

Get this Instant Pot Duo for only $79.00!

I think we can all agree that one of the most annoying things in the kitchen is peeling garlic. It can be so sticky, stubborn, and hard to deal with. That’s where this tube peeler and press come in. These gadgets are simple to use. First, you get your garlic clove(s) and stick it in the peeler tube. Roll the tube a few times and voila! Your garlic will be peeled hassle-free. Now, to mince your garlic, just press the cloves back and forth with the metal presser. The final product will be perfectly minced garlic you can use in any dish.

Get it here for only $15.99!

Circulon products are known for their durability. If you purchase this set for the discounted price listed below, you will not regret it. This set comes with bakeware that allows you to make bread, cookies, muffins, and pretty much any other delectable creation you can think of!

Get it here for only $74.99.

If you’re looking for a machine that does it all, this should be your next purchase! You have the ability to make hot or cold coffee, teas of all flavors, and specialty drinks! You’ll be able to choose from six different brew sizes. Brew your favorite beans or grinds, no pods required! My favorite part is the built-in milk frother!

Get it here for just $232.99!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.