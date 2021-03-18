Zack Snyder Reveals He Never Saw Original ‘Justice League’ Film

Zack Snyder revealed he never sat down to watch the original superhero-based film “Justice League,” which he walked away from directing after suffering a personal tragedy.

Snyder’s wife, Deborah who produced the movie, shared she knew her husband could never see it because it would “break his heart,” Vanity Fair captioned an Instagram post Thursday.

“It was just…it’s a weird experience,” Deborah shared with the outlet. “I don’t know how many people have that experience.” (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

“You’ve worked on something for a long time, and then you leave, and then you see what happened to it,” she added. “I knew it would break his heart.”

When the original movie directed by Joss Whedon was met with mixed reactions by critics, some fans started clamoring for what would become known as the #SynderCut of “Justice League.” Snyder said Warner Bros originally wanted him to release the four hours of footage without the visual effects but her refused.

“I was like, No chance,” Snyder explained. “I would rather just have the Snyder cut be a mythical unicorn for all time.”

Finally, Snyder told fans in 2020 he was working on his cut of the superhero film, and on Thursday, “Justice League” debuted on HBO Max in four hour-long parts.