Dana White Announces That Khabib Nurmagomedov Is 100% Retired

Khabib Nurmagomedov is apparently done fighting for good.

UFC president Dana White tweeted a photo of himself with Khabib late Thursday night and announced the Russian-born superstar isn’t fighting again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“29-0 it is. He is [100 emoji] officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend,” White tweeted.

29-0 it is. He is ???? officially retired. It was incredible to watch you work @TeamKhabib thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend. pic.twitter.com/QeoSP12zw2 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 19, 2021

It looks like it’s a wrap, folks. Khabib actually retired after his final fight in 2020 and the death of his father.

He just didn’t seem to be interested in getting back into the octagon.

“Today, I want to say it was my last fight. … If I give my word, I have to follow this.” Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement after #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/Nidgf7iAMA — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020

However, we all know there’s always chatter about guys fighting again in combat sports. Just look at how many times Conor McGregor has claimed to be retired.

However, it looks like Khabib has officially had enough. With a final record of 29-0, he’ll go down as arguably the greatest MMA fighter to ever step in the octagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

Props to Khabib on having one hell of an impressive career! The man was a star every step of the way.