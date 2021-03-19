Deshaun Watson Is Now Facing Nine Accusers, The NFL Is Reportedly Investigating

Deshaun Watson is apparently now facing nine different accusers.

Watson has been engulfed by sexual assault lawsuits over the past few days, and he's been accused of "purposely" touching a woman with his erect penis and forcing another woman to perform oral sex.

The Houston Texans quarterback has denied any misconduct with women.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing the woman, posted on Instagram late Thursday afternoon that there are now a total of nine accusers.

“The Buzbee Law Firm has now been hired by nine women to bring cases against Deshaun Watson. The allegations are similar. We have filed three, and, as we complete our due diligence, will file the remaining ones in due course. We are talking to several others,” Buzbee wrote in part.

According to the New York Post, Buzbee also posted and later deleted a letter from the NFL contacting him to let him know that the league is investigating the situation.

This situation is starting to spiral out of control. As always, Watson has the right to be presumed innocent until a court says otherwise, and this isn’t a criminal trial.

It’s a civil trial. Having said that, nine accusers is a substantial number and the NFL is now reportedly getting involved, which is exactly what I predicted would happen.

We’ll see what happens, but this situation looks like it’s only going to get worse for the time being. Keep checking back for the latest details as we have them.