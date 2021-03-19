Dua Lipa Says She’s ‘Reading Scripts,’ Talks ‘Inevitable’ Move To Acting

Dua Lipa has revealed she’s “reading scripts” and talked about her “inevitable” move from singing to acting.

The 25-year-old singer didn't explain much to the Los Angeles Times but admitted she's been "reading scripts" for an "inevitable" move.

"I love the spectacle of what was basically a theater production in a nightclub," Dua explained about doing a recent live stream inspired by Studio 54.

During the 2021 Grammy Awards, Dua took home her third grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Future Nostalgia,” her second album.

At one point in the interview, Dua shared that becoming a pop star was her “destiny.” “I’ve always been persistent, and I’ve always fought for the things that I’ve wanted,” she explained. “So as much as this was my passion, I feel like it was also my destiny.”

And now after a few years in the spotlight, Dua revealed she has “grown to be more private,” saying “so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to. I also don’t love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy.”