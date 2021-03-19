Forbes Reports That Kanye West Isn’t Even Close To Being Worth $6.6 Billion

Forbes has hit back at reports that Kanye West is worth north of $6 billion.

Shockwaves were sent through the entertainment world when People and Bloomberg reported that the legendary rapper’s net worth was way bigger than most people thought. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Specifically, People reported that the rapper’s net worth was about $6.6 billion. However, Forbes very much disagrees.

Kanye West and Gap have billion dollar ambitions for their deal. We reviewed a document from UBS that values his sneaker and apparel business at $3.2B to $4.7B. New figures in it signal that Gap sees Yeezy doing $150M in sales its first full year in 2022.https://t.co/f17tg9GvP8 — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 17, 2021

The popular finance and money publication released a piece Thursday stating that West’s net worth is roughly $1.8 billion, which is a serious shortfall from the reported $6.6 billion.

Forbes reported that Bloomberg’s data is based on projections of possible sales and its data is based on stuff that is actually concrete.

So, it sounds like West could in theory be worth that kind of money someday, but he’s definitely not worth it today.

I know ya’ all are surprised to see another net worth story from Forbes, but this one is worth a read: No, Kanye West Is Not The Richest Black Person In America — Here’s Why via @forbes https://t.co/l0czONGKY8 — Dawn Chmielewski (@DawnC331) March 18, 2021

Well, the idea of Kanye West being worth $6.6 billion did seem fishy on the surface, and I guess we now have some data disputing the fact.

While he might not be worth more than $6 billion, Kanye is still very clearly incredibly rich. Given the fact he was in debt just a few years ago, you can’t knock his hustle at all.

Maybe he’ll hit the $6.6 billion mark at some point. It just won’t be today. I’m certainly cheering for him. I want to see everyone get paid!