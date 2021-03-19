Get Better Sleep With This Luxurious Sheet Set, Now Over 65% Off

Having trouble sleeping lately? From staring at your phone while laying in bed to thinking about tomorrow’s to-do list just before hitting the hay — there are lots of things preventing you from getting that coveted shut-eye.

While there are lots of things you can do to relax at night, like take a lavender-infused bath or write in a journal, something as simple as fresh, clean sheets can do the trick. And with bedding as luxurious as this 6-piece sheet set, sleeping soundly will likely never be a problem again.

Image provided by Pexels.

Comparable to expensive high thread count sheets, this super-comfortable set features a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases, all comprised of a breathable bamboo blend, helping you to stay cool as you snooze. The bedding is also hypo-allergenic and eco-friendly, free of any harmful chemicals that could hinder you from getting a good night’s sleep.

In addition to feeling great on your skin, these sheets are a treat for the eyes as well. No matter how many times you run them through the wash, they’ll never lose their vibrant color, nor will they ever wrinkle, causing your bed to look messy and unkempt.

Not sure if this Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set is for you? Check out what people are saying online about this must-have bedding!

“Very smooth material at a good price, the color made it interesting to look at too. Have to get another set or two. First set with bamboo, you can definitely feel the difference.” — Raymond M.

“Soft, cool, and good colors. Met every expectation I had and more. I have bought them twice and would but them again and again.” – Tracy B.

“Sheets are well made and wash well. I love the bamboo fabric because it ‘breathes’ like cotton. I bought a second set because I liked the first so much!” – Lisa M.

For a limited time, the Bamboo Comfort Luxury 6-Piece Sheet Set is discounted to a mere $48.99, a whopping 67% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.