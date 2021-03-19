‘Sensational And Impure’: Ghislaine Maxwell Case Details Too Vulgar For Public, Judge Grants Redaction Request

Ghislaine Maxwell’s request to redact aspects of her criminal case that are too “sensational and impure” for the public was granted by a federal judge Thursday, according to an order from a New York district court.

Additional redactions to government-filed transcripts were approved by U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, according to the order.

“Those portions of the transcript, which were redacted in the civil matter, concern privacy interests and their disclosure would merely serve to cater to a ‘craving for that which is sensational and impure,” Nathan wrote.

There were no losers in court on Thursday (except the public) as the judge in the Ghislaine Maxwell case granted the redactions requested by both the alleged pedophile and prosecutors from the Southern District of New York https://t.co/WEoAyY61Ab — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) March 19, 2021



Redactions that were already in place were largely maintained by Nathan, despite protest from Maxwell.

“The Government bases its requests on its contention that redactions and/or sealing are necessary to protect the integrity of an ongoing criminal investigation and to protect third parties’ personal privacy orders,” Nathan wrote in the order.

All details of sexual relationships between consenting adults will not be released to the public, according to a January ruling by Judge Loretta Preska.

“Although the prurient interest of some may be left un-satiated as a result, Ms. Maxwell’s interest in keeping private the details of her sexual relationships with consenting adults warrants the sealing of those portions of her testimony,” Preska said, according to Law and Crime.

Maxwell is being charged for alleged involvement in recruitingyoung girls for sexual abuse by her late ex-boyfriend Jeffery Epstein. (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Claims She’s Just A ‘Substitute’ For Epstein After His Death)

The government rejected Maxwell’s January request to dismiss all charges against her, filing a sealed omnibus to be reviewed. Nathan approved nearly all of the redaction requests by the government in the interest of protecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation and privacy of third parties, according to Law and Crime.

Before the redacted transcript is released to the public, the government will be able to request further redactions, according to Law and Crime.