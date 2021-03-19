Police Now Involved After 12 Women File Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson

A lawyer for multiple women that have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct announced the police are now involved in the matter during a press conference Friday.

Tony Buzbee said there are now 12 lawsuits to be filed against Watson for sexual misconduct and that he is putting together a packet to hand over to police, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted. Buzbee claimed he has been contacted by an additional 10 women on top of the ones that have already filed lawsuits through him.

Buzbee says he has been contacted by 10 more women. To this point, these are civil cases. Buzbee says no police reports filed to his knowledge “and that’s going to be our next step.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

“Tony Buzbee, attorney for a dozen women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, says in a press conference he has been contacted by Houston police and intends to put together a packet for them, as well as cooperating with an NFL review under the personal conduct policy,” Pelissero wrote. (RELATED: Deshaun Watson’s Agent Releases Statement Questioning The Validity Of Sexual Misconduct Claims Against The Athlete)

Watson denied the claims were true in a social media statement after the first lawsuit went public. “As a result of a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote at the time.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims this is not about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that,” he stated.

Houston Police Department has not yet commented on the matter.