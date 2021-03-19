Biden Stumbles Then Falls Going Up The Stairs While Boarding Air Force One

President Joe Biden stumbled multiple times then fell going up the stairs while boarding Air Force One on Friday for a trip to Atlanta, Georgia.

Biden left the White House by Marine One and arrived at Joint Base Andrews where he walked to AF1 and was headed up the stairs when he got half way up and appeared to have trouble getting his footing on the steps. (RELATED: Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘President Harris’)

Biden then recovered only to stumble once again and then fell down completely onto the stairs. He then got his feet under him and recovered, dusted something off his pants and managed to finally get onboard the plane.

Several clips of the fall have surfaced on Twitter showing a far away angle. (RELATED: Scarborough Questions Trump’s Health: ‘Stumble For Stumble … Even Worse’ Than Biden)

Another showed a close-up view of the stumbles and fall from a different angle.

“NEW: White House Deputy Press Sec. @KJP46 tells reporters on board AF1 that @POTUS is doing fine following the stumble — doesn’t answer a question from @robcrilly about medical explanation,” Daily Caller White House Reporter Christian Datoc tweeted.

During his trip, the president is expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to receive an update about the fight against the pandemic, a release from the White House shared

The president will later meet with “Georgia Asian American leaders to discuss the ongoing attacks and threats against the community,” following the shooting at three massage parlors that left 8 people dead, it added.