Lana Del Rey Releases Her New Album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Lana Del Rey has dropped her new album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

The star singer and cultural icon released her latest album Friday for millions of fans around the globe, and I’ve already cruised through it once. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

Where does “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” which features 11 songs, rank among her other work? I’m going to need to listen to it a few times before I can make that determination, but all that matters is that it’s here.

This album has been talked about and hyped for seemingly forever. There was chatter that it would be released a long time ago, but never came out.

Now, it’s out and it’s about to obliterate the charts on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

It’s truly incredible how Lana Del Rey kind of disappears for large chunks of time, reappears from the clouds, drops an album and sends shockwaves through the industry.

This wasn’t a surprise album like the last couple from Taylor Swift, but it’s still going to be all over the place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

Even though Lana Del Rey’s biggest demo is rich white girls with fake daddy issues, her music is still legit and awesome.

Do yourself a favor and find a woman who listens to her. You can thank me later. Just do it.

Now, let’s hit play and cruise through this thing a few more times!