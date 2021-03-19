Several NCAA Players Take A Knee During National Anthem At March Madness

Several NCAA basketball players took a knee Friday during the national anthem for the start of March Madness in Indianapolis.

Before the start of the men’s basketball tournament several players for Ohio State and Colgate were photographed taking a knee during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” Fox News reported. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Several pictures have surfaced on social media.

Five Ohio State players kneel for the national anthem prior to the game against Oral Roberts. pic.twitter.com/iIN97IkdBJ — Colin Hass-Hill (@chasshill) March 19, 2021

Several Colgate players took a knee during national anthem here. pic.twitter.com/cdh8uV42uk — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 19, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

March Madness: Colgate, Drexel players take a knee during anthem https://t.co/o9kvTeib1s via @Yahoo THATS WHY YOU GOT YOUR ASS BEAT TO..ckumbag knee ‘rs — gonefishing2024 (@gonefishing2024) March 19, 2021

Players with Florida, Drexel and Virginia Tech also knelt during the anthem before their games, the Associated Press reported. (NCAA Extends Confederate Flag Ban To Preclude Championships In States Where Flag Is Flown)

At the start of the college basketball season, players took a knee during the playing of the national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality, the outlet noted.

There has been no word yet from the NCAA about the kneeling. This story is developing.