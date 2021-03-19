The Start Of The NCAA Tournament Has Officially Arrived

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to announce that the start of the NCAA Tournament is upon us.

After an absolutely insane past year, millions of Americans are locked and loaded for as much March Madness as we can possibly handle starting Friday and carrying us through Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I have a fridge stocked full of beer, the wings are waiting to be cooked, I have seemingly endless amounts of chips and salsa, my bets are in and I’m ready to make up for lost time after getting zero tournament games in 2020.

Below is a live look at me as soon as I woke up this morning.

As a country, we’ve been through absolute hell over the past year. It’s been brutal. Yet, we’re still here and we’re hellbent on thriving.

Now, with March Madness upon us, it’s time to remember what makes this country so damn great. It’s all about beers with the boys, soaking up the action and potentially losing or winning a ton of money.

Remember, if it feels good in your gut, then go for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness)

I really hope you’re all as excited as I am because I’m ready to roll. It’s been two years since we’ve had the opportunity to cut loose like this. Two years! We literally had a different President the last time we watched March Madness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness)

Let’s get after it, gentlemen! I’m happy to be riding with all of you!