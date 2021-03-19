Oral Roberts Upsets Ohio State In Shocking Fashion

Oral Roberts sent Ohio State packing Friday afternoon in unreal fashion.

The 15 seed Golden Eagles punched their ticket to the second round after defeating the two seed Buckeyes, who were one of the best teams in the B1G, in overtime 75-72.

Max Abmas is cold. ???? 29 Pts

???? 5 Rebs

???? 3 Ast

???? Played all 45 minutes

???? Led 15-seed Oral Roberts to an upset over 2-seed Ohio State Making a name for himself in March. pic.twitter.com/HR49u7RCdW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2021

What an absolutely unreal sequence of events this afternoon for the Golden Eagles and the Buckeyes. What an awesome game.

One one hand, I’m upset because I put OSU in my Final Four. I foolishly believed the B1G was untouchable. I foolishly thought the Buckeyes would pull through.

I have to put my hand up and own that mistake. I should have known better.

Rapid reaction to the NCAA Tournament bracket: I’m feeling CONFIDENT the Final Four will be Iowa, Alabama, Ohio State and Illinois. #MarchMadness — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 14, 2021

On the other hand, I love a great upset, and this is only the ninth time in NCAA Tournament history where a 15 seed has one.

Let me repeat that. It’s only the ninth time ever! What an accomplishment for Oral Roberts!

Teams seeded No. 15 are now 9-132 in NCAA tournament history, which puts the chances of the upset at about 6-percent. Oral Roberts joins a rare group. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 19, 2021

Major props to Oral Roberts for pulling off the insane upset on day one. This is why we play the games!