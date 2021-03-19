Editorial

Oral Roberts Upsets Ohio State In Shocking Fashion

Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Zed Key (23) and guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) react as they leave the court after overtime loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Oral Roberts sent Ohio State packing Friday afternoon in unreal fashion.

The 15 seed Golden Eagles punched their ticket to the second round after defeating the two seed Buckeyes, who were one of the best teams in the B1G, in overtime 75-72. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What an absolutely unreal sequence of events this afternoon for the Golden Eagles and the Buckeyes. What an awesome game.

One one hand, I’m upset because I put OSU in my Final Four. I foolishly believed the B1G was untouchable. I foolishly thought the Buckeyes would pull through.

I have to put my hand up and own that mistake. I should have known better.

On the other hand, I love a great upset, and this is only the ninth time in NCAA Tournament history where a 15 seed has one.

Let me repeat that. It’s only the ninth time ever! What an accomplishment for Oral Roberts!

Major props to Oral Roberts for pulling off the insane upset on day one. This is why we play the games!