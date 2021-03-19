Report: Oscars Say Red Carpet Is Back, ‘Casual Dress’ And ‘Zoom’ Are Out

Oscars said the red carpet is back and reportedly sent a letter to nominees “casual dress” and attending via “zoom” is out for the 93rd annual Academy Awards.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about traveling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” the letter acquired by Deadline read in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Red carpet revival: Oscars 2021 bans ‘casual dress’ and Zoom https://t.co/12y5tJKjRX pic.twitter.com/Et6KmSv2nG — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2021

“We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts,” it added. (RELATED: Here Are All The Attacks On Trump At The 90th Academy Awards [VIDEO])

The show’s producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins also made it clear in the letter the dress code is not “casual” for the Oscars.

“You’re wondering about the Dress Code (as well you should),” the letter added. “We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not.”

This year’s ceremony will be held at Union Station in Los Angeles and Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre and the letter assured attendees the ceremony can be “done safely.”

“We are treating the event as an active movie set, with specially designed testing cadences to ensure up-to-the-minute results, including an on-site COVID safety team with [polymerase chain reaction] PCR-testing capability,” the letter shared.

The 2021 Academy Awards will air live coast-to-coast Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.