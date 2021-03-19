Prepare For The Start Of The NCAA Tournament With These Epic Sports Speeches

The first day of the NCAA Tournament has arrived, and I have the perfect way for everyone to prepare.

We all know there’s nothing better than some March Madness action. The next few weeks are about college basketball, gambling, beers and time with the boys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s Christmas spread out over three weeks.

Naturally, I couldn’t let this epic time of year pass us by without busting out the greatest sports speeches. Give them a watch below, and I’m sure they’ll have you fired up!

Who is ready to run through a brick wall right now? I know my hand is up in the air. If those speeches don’t amp you up, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

While we’re here, let’s also run down a few great March Madness moments for everyone to enjoy.

Well, I sure hope that everyone is fired up. No matter what happens next, we made it this far, and that’s something we should all be proud of.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

Now, let’s crack some beers and have ourselves a day!