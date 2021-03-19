2-Year-Old Dies After Ingesting Fentanyl Allegedly Purchased Using Stimulus Check

A 2-year-old boy died Thursday in Cinncinati after he ingested fentanyl his mother allegedly bought using her stimulus check, local outlet WXIX reported.

Police say the toddler consumed the fentanyl while his mother Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, slept in the afternoon, according to WXIX. The Ludlow Police Department and fire crews were called to the Northern Kentucky home after receiving a call that the boy was not breathing, WXIX reported. When they arrived, the 2-year-old was in respiratory arrest. First responders transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital — where the boy was later declared dead, according to WXIX.

Boy, 2, dies after eating fentanyl mom bought with stimulus check, cops say https://t.co/OCATbUOxwJ pic.twitter.com/kvjSUbkLQJ — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2021

Authorities say Baker admitted to them that she had bought the fentanyl using her COVID-19 relief stimulus check the weekend prior, WXIX reported. Police also say the mother shared that fentanyl among two friends, according to WXIX.

The police report alleged that Baker “took a shot” of fentanyl Thursday and fell asleep, according to WXIX. When Baker woke up, she told police her purse had been emptied and she found that her son was not breathing. Investigators believed that while she slept, her 2-year-old son found the fentanyl in her purse and ate it, according to WXIX. (RELATED: Parents Find 5,000 Pills — Probably Opiates — Stuffed Inside Daughter’s Toy Glow Worm)

The boy’s father arrived at Baker’s home and proceeded to call 911, WXIX reported.

Police say they found more fentanyl in Baker’s purse, as well as a substance believed to be fentanyl on the mother’s bed, according to WXIX. Investigators also found naloxone packaging. Naloxone is the generic term for “Narcan,” a life-saving drug that is inhaled during an overdose emergency.

Baker was charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking a controlled substance, according to WXIX. If convicted, Baker could face 50 years in prison, according to WCPO, and is set to appear in court Friday, according to WLWT.