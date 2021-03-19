Taylor Swift Thanks Beyonce The ‘Queen Of Grace And Greatness’ After Gift From Grammy-Winning Artist

Taylor Swift thanked Beyoncé, the “queen of grace and greatness,” after the artist sent Swift a card and flowers congratulating her for her latest Grammy Award.

“Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace [and] greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” the 31-year-old pop singer shared Friday, along with a picture of the card and flowers from Beyoncé, according to “Today.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

Swift not only thanked her but congratulated Beyonce on her “epic” achievement Sunday night at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards where she won Best R&B Performance for “BLACK PARADE,” the outlet noted. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

Beyoncé sent Taylor Swift flowers. OPRAH GIF pic.twitter.com/jRgmcbXFKw — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 19, 2021

“Taylor, Congratulations on your GRAMMY,” the note from Beyoncé read.

“It was great seeing you on Sunday night,” Beyoncé added. “Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you [and] your family. B.”

Beyoncé sent Taylor Swift flowers after the #Grammys, and her note is so sweet. https://t.co/GILikST4ac — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) March 19, 2021

During the annual awards show, Swift won the Album of the Year for her surprise album “Folklore.” The two superstars also made history that night when Swift became the first woman to win the title three times and Beyoncé became the most decorated woman in Recording Academy History with her 28th Grammy.