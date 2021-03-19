‘That Could Have Been Tony Blinken’: Tucker Carlson Airs Blinken Music Recording, Compares Him To Boy Band Hanson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared a recording Friday of a song he said was written and performed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Comparing Blinken to the 90s boy band Hanson, Carlson suggested that politics might not have been Blinken’s first choice of career. (RELATED: ‘Single Most Disgusting Thing I’ve Ever Witnessed’: Brit Hume Asks Tucker Not To Make Him Relive Kavanaugh Hearing)

WATCH:

Carlson began with a clip of comments from Blinken’s first official meeting with the Chinese, during which top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi blew off criticisms of human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims and accused the United States of slaughtering black Americans.

“Ouch! That’s not the traditional language of diplomacy, elaborately polite and obliquely indirect,” Carlson said. “That is talk radio. The Chinese government has utter contempt for the Biden administration and doesn’t feel like hiding it anymore. Tony Blinken, who is supposed to be our Secretary of State, clearly had no idea what to say in response to it. Blinken is not a natural statesman but what Tony Blinken really wanted to be was a pop star.”

Carlson then aired a segment of a song, ostensibly performed by Blinken, titled “Lip Service.”

“Our Secretary of State. It all brings you back to 1997 when the Hanson brothers were the reigning boy band. ‘MMMBop,'” Carlson continued. “That could have been Tony Blinken, but it wasn’t. Instead Tony Blinken memorized political slogans and over time, the Democratic Party gave him the State Department as a reward.”