UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Sees His Dad For The 1st Time In More Than A Year In A Heartwarming Moment

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin saw his dad for the first time in more than a year Thursday night after beating Michigan State.

In a video shared by the NCAA, Cronin reunited in person with his dad for the first time in a year after the game, and the moment will warm your heart. The two had to be apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to SportingNews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment unfold below. I promise it’ll be the most uplifting thing you see all day.

Mick Cronin caught up with his dad for the first time in a year after @UCLAMBB‘s big win ????#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/A18u9f324n — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here right now? Please excuse me while I wipe away a few tears.

That video was an emotional rollercoaster. It was a punch straight to the heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA Men’s Basketball (@uclambb)

Look at the way his dad motioned to the security guard. Everything about it was so incredibly wholesome and awesome.

Family over everything. Mick Cronin and his dad celebrated @UCLAMBB’s first four win (via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/rHiuTrxuIf — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 19, 2021

I can’t imagine what it’d be like to not see your father for an entire year. I only get to see my dad a few times a year, but it’s still much better than going 12 months without seeing each other.

Plus, we talk almost every single day. Technology is awesome. I just can’t imagine not seeing family for an entire calendar.

Mick Cronin says he had not seen his dad, Hep, since after UCLA’s game against Arizona State last season (February 27, 2020) due to the pandemic and the fact that his dad lives in Cincinnati. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 19, 2021

It certainly looks like we have an early contender for most heartwarming moment of the tournament.