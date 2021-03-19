Editorial

UCLA Coach Mick Cronin Sees His Dad For The 1st Time In More Than A Year In A Heartwarming Moment

Mick Cronin (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/marchmadness/status/1372773752178577411)

Mick Cronin (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/marchmadness/status/1372773752178577411)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin saw his dad for the first time in more than a year Thursday night after beating Michigan State.

In a video shared by the NCAA, Cronin reunited in person with his dad for the first time in a year after the game, and the moment will warm your heart. The two had to be apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to SportingNews. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment unfold below. I promise it’ll be the most uplifting thing you see all day.

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here right now? Please excuse me while I wipe away a few tears.

That video was an emotional rollercoaster. It was a punch straight to the heart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UCLA Men’s Basketball (@uclambb)

Look at the way his dad motioned to the security guard. Everything about it was so incredibly wholesome and awesome.

I can’t imagine what it’d be like to not see your father for an entire year. I only get to see my dad a few times a year, but it’s still much better than going 12 months without seeing each other.

Plus, we talk almost every single day. Technology is awesome. I just can’t imagine not seeing family for an entire calendar.

It certainly looks like we have an early contender for most heartwarming moment of the tournament.