10 Innovative Pens That Everyone Should Be Using In 2021

From discovering the possibility that there was once water on Mars to holding entire work presentations by way of online video, we see technological innovations on a daily basis. Yet, for some reason, you’re still using dinky, cheap ballpoint pens to write to-do lists, sign checks, and write in your journal. Take your writing game up a notch and discover some of the most innovative pens 2021 has to offer.

3-in-1 Power Pen – $19.99

This handy accessory is the definition of versatility, serving as a touchscreen stylus, a power bank to juice up your devices — and, of course, a great, everyday pen. No matter what you face during the day, this pen has you covered, and since it’s the size of a normal pen, it couldn’t be easier to tote around. And thanks to its built-in connectors, it’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices.

Get the 3-in-1 Power Pen for $19.99 (reg. $69).

Omega AXL Inkless Pen – $29.99

Sick of unsightly smudges and ink that rubs onto your skin? Then this inkless pen is right up your alley, featuring a state-of-the-art AXL-METAL tip that never requires any sharpening or refilling. And thanks to its anodized aluminum exterior, the pen is always cool to the touch and looks super sleek.

Get the Omega AXL Inkless Pen for $29.99 (reg. $39).

Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen – $29.99

Running out of ink is a thing of the past thanks to this innovative, inkless writing utensil. Never again will you accidentally smudge or erase lines. And since the pen, which is encased in anodized aluminum, never needs to be replaced, it’s a great alternative for those looking to be a little more eco-friendly.

Get the Omega 2.0 Inkless Pen for $29.99 (reg. $41).

Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen – $19.99

Boasting an AXL-METAL tip that will never need replacing or run out of ink, this pen promises a life of smudge-free writing. Comfortable to hold and stylish as ever, this pen, which features an anodized aluminum shaft and a length of just over six inches, is a must-have for everyday writing tasks.

Get the Omega Series 4 Inkless Pen for $19.99 (reg. $50).

Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen (Silver) – $29.99

Whether you’re at a meeting or working at your local coffee shop, whipping out this sleek writing utensil is sure to turn heads. From its cool-to-the-touch anodized aluminum exterior to its inkless AXL-METAL tip, there’s nothing about this pen that doesn’t garner attention. And the fact that it never smudges is just the cherry on top.

Get the Omega Series 5 Inkless Pen in silver for $29.99 (reg. $49).

PenFire Bolt Action Pen – $13.97

Thanks to this futuristic pen’s bolt-action mechanism, the handle jets out and retracts with ease, securing the ink fill in place and guaranteeing a smooth writing experience every time. Great for using at the office or on the go, this pen’s sleek aluminum finish and rifle sight pocket clip make it a sight to behold.

Get the PenFire Bold Action Pen for $13.97 (reg. $39).

SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook – $149.99

If carrying around a pen and paper feels a bit antiquated these days, that’s because it is. Instead, rely on this smart pen and accompanying notebook for all your note-taking needs. Capable of being used both on or offline, this digital pad captures 360°angles of notes and can even record synchronized audio. And to make things even more accessible, you can convert anything you write to MS Word documents, PDFs, or JPGs.

Get the SyncPen 2nd Generation Smart Pen with Notebook for $149.99 (reg. $199).

KeySmart™ Tactiv Bolt Action Waterproof Pen – $39.99

Inspired by the coveted M16A4 series rifle, this pen boasts a bolt-action design, ensuring a seamless writing experience, always. Unlike pens you’ve used in the past, this advanced writing utensil houses pressurized Rite-In-The-Rain® ink that is capable of withstanding temperatures as low as -30°F and as high as 250°F, and it’s even waterproof. Plus, its rugged grip makes writing a total breeze.

Get the KeySmart™ Tactiv Bolt Action Waterproof Pen for $39.99 (reg. $56).

iSpyPen PRO 2021 Model (128GB/24-Hour Storage) – $114.99

With an impressive 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, this camera pen can capture high-quality images and video and even comes with an ultra-discreet audio recorder. Designed for long-term use, this James Bond-worthy pen boasts 75 minutes of battery life and ample storage. You can even use a timestamp overlay to ensure you add dates and times to your pictures and videos as you go.

Get the iSpyPen PRO 2021 Model with 128GB/24-hour storage for $114.99 (reg. $129).

iSpyPen PRO 2021 Model (32GB/6-Hour Storage) – $66.99

Featured on Fox, NBC, iHeartRadio, and more, this innovative writing utensil does way more than help you complete your to-do lists. From its 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution camera and advanced recording system to its whopping 32GB of memory storage, this pen is just like the kind you’d see in your favorite spy movies. But lucky for you, this gadget is incredibly easy to use and even more affordable.

Get the iSpyPen PRO 2021 Model with 32GB/6-hour storage for $66.99 (reg. $79).

