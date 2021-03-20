Florida Republican Rep. Says Gov. DeSantis Is Right To Ban Critical Race Theory From Schools

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds reaffirmed his support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ critical race theory ban from the state’s new civics curriculum.

“There’s no room in our classrooms for critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” DeSantis said during a press conference this week. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: ‘There Is No Room In Our Classrooms For Things Like Critical Race Theory)

“Governor DeSantis is absolutely correct,” Donalds said Friday on “Fox News Primetime.”

“Yes, we have dark spots in our history. I’m the first to acknowledge that, but we also have to understand that our country is the great story of redemption in world history,” Donalds said. “We are a far better country than we were 100 years ago, 200 years ago. And, we need to embrace our history, but also understand and embrace the country we are today and the country we continue to become every single year going forward. So I applaud the governor and his decision. We need to see more of that in the other 49 states.”

“[Critical Race Theory] underpins identity politics, an ongoing effort to reimagine the United States as a nation riven by groups, each with specific claims on victimization,” the Heritage Foundation said in December.

DeSantis said Florida will instead focus on an “actual, solid, true curriculum and we will be a leader in the development and implementation of a world-class civics education,” Fox News reported.

DeSantis pledged to spend $106 million to support civics education in Florida after receiving additional funding from President Biden’s coronavirus stimulus package that was signed into law last week, according to Fox News.