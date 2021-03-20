Editorial

JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs A One-Year Deal With The Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs a drill during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t leaving the Steelers.

According to Adam Schefter, Smith-Schuster’s deal to remain with the Steelers is just for a single year, which will allow the star receiver to test free agency again next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth $8 million.

Well, there you have it, folks. The biggest free agency question surrounding the Steelers has been answered.

After a ton of chatter about whether or not JuJu would want to return to the Steelers, he’s back for another season of football in Pittsburgh.

With Big Ben also returning, the team has to surround him with as much help as possible. Bringing JuJu back is obviously a huge deal.

He’s the team’s best receiving option and deep threat. Now, he’s back to catch some balls and score some touchdowns.

Let’s see what the Steelers can do in 2021!