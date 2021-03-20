JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs A One-Year Deal With The Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t leaving the Steelers.

According to Adam Schefter, Smith-Schuster's deal to remain with the Steelers is just for a single year, which will allow the star receiver to test free agency again next season.

Steelers are giving JuJu a one-year deal, per source. https://t.co/106WWF4RHN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Former Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the one-year deal is worth $8 million.

With stilll-#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster staying home and making $8M, PIT will either cut or trade CB Steven Nelson, source said. He’s due $8.25M this season, but is headed elsewhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Well, there you have it, folks. The biggest free agency question surrounding the Steelers has been answered.

After a ton of chatter about whether or not JuJu would want to return to the Steelers, he’s back for another season of football in Pittsburgh.

Can’t say it enough, I love you Pittsburgh. Came in here a young 20 year old and you guys embraced me from the moment I got here. So much love. Had my back thru everything, all the struggles and success. So hard to leave. See you this Fall in Heinz WE’RE GOIN CRAZY!!! — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

With Big Ben also returning, the team has to surround him with as much help as possible. Bringing JuJu back is obviously a huge deal.

He’s the team’s best receiving option and deep threat. Now, he’s back to catch some balls and score some touchdowns.

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Let’s see what the Steelers can do in 2021!