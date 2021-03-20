The Miami Dolphins Cut Isaiah Wilson

The Miami Dolphins have cut Isaiah Wilson.

The Dolphins announced Saturday morning that the 2020 first round pick had been cut from the team just weeks after Miami traded for the troubled offensive lineman. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have waived T Isaiah Wilson. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 20, 2021

According to the Miami Herald, Wilson “refused team efforts to help him to get his life on track,” and was late to multiple team related events.

A video on Twitter also appeared to show Wilson shirtless dancing on top of a vehicle with a woman in the background.

Let’s check in on Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson… pic.twitter.com/XCqjaWUosZ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 19, 2021

I said when Wilson had issues on the Titans that his career might be nearing an end. Now that the Dolphins dumped him shortly after acquiring him, I think it’s safe to say he’ll never play again.

What an absolute waste of talent. The young man was supposed to be a star lineman in the NFL. Instead, he’s been a problem everywhere he’s gone.

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

Wilson has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, violated COVID rules and barely saw the field at all this past season.

Now, he’s back on the free agency market, and I somehow doubt teams will be calling for his services.

When it’s all said and done, Wilson is going to be remembered among the all-time greatest busts if not the greatest ever.