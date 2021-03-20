PREVIEW: Will Wisconsin Beat Baylor To Punch A Ticket To The Sweet 16?

Wisconsin will face Baylor in the Round of 32 Sunday, and I’m amped.

The Badgers shocked the country Sunday night when we boat raced North Carolina right off of the floor to open March Madness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Bears are waiting for us, and I have no idea what to expect.

If we play like we did last night, then Wisconsin is absolutely capable of pulling off a monster upset. Baylor can’t be happy at all with what they watched when the Badgers took the floor against the Tar Heels.

Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice had their way with UNC, and there’s no reason they can’t do the same with Baylor.

Having said that, we all know Wisconsin can fall into a funk and play poorly. We’ve seen it time and time again.

So, which Wisconsin team is going to show up Sunday? Is the team we saw Friday night going to show up or is the team we saw in February and early March going to take the court against the Bears?

If it’s the latter, then we’re going to get crushed. If it’s the former, we’re going to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16.

My official prediction is the Badgers win a tight one 68-63. Catch at the action at 2:40 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a fun one!