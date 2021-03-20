Season 10 Of American Horror Story Is Titled ‘Double Feature’

The title of “American Horror Story” season 10 has been revealed.

Creator Ryan Murphy announced Friday night on Instagram that the title for season 10 is “AHS: Double Feature.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Murphy teased that part of the story will take place by sea and the other will take place by sand. You can watch the announcement below.

Well, I guess we were all dead wrong about season 10 possibly being titled “Pilgrim.” That was the sexy bet, but it wasn’t even close to being correct.

So, we’re going with “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

I obviously have no idea what to expect, but I’m guessing there has to be a time jump at some point. What’s the point of having two stories if there’s not going to be a time jump?

Plus, “AHS” has done it before. So, it’s not uncharted territory.

No matter what happens, I’m just excited to get some new “AHS” episodes. It’s been way too long since season nine ended! Bring it on, FX!