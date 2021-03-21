‘Humanitarian Disaster’: Gov. Abbott Shocked By Conditions In Migrant Facilities

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared Friday on the Fox News’ “America Reports,” where he characterized the conditions in the state’s migrant facilities as a “humanitarian disaster.”

“We’ve known this is a crisis. What I learned in just the past hour shows that we are now dealing with a humanitarian disaster,” Abbott said, according to Fox News.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Abbott voiced concerns regarding what can possibly qualify as “unacceptable and inhumane” conditions in two of the three federally run facilities in Texas. The one in Midland has “no proven clean running water at the location” and uses well water which may potentially be contaminated with arsenic, according to Abbott.

The Biden Admin. has turned a humanitarian crisis into a complete disaster. One location where migrants are housed has no clean running water & has a massive Covid outbreak. Another location also has a massive Covid outbreak. They were unprepared for open border policies. pic.twitter.com/qRAHdwbRdt — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 19, 2021

More than 10% of migrants at both Midland and Carrizo Springs facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is… endangering lives as we speak,” the governor stated. (RELATED: Jonathan Swan Suggests Border Crisis Was ‘Foreseeable’ When Biden Reversed Trump Policies, Says The Administration Is ‘Scrambling’)

The office of the Texas Governor published a press release Friday harshly condemning President Joe Biden’s administration for its handling of the crisis.

“The Biden administration has been an abject failure when it comes to ensuring the safety of unaccompanied minors who cross our border,” the statement reads. “President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions. The administration must act now to keep these children safe, secure our border, and end this humanitarian crisis.”