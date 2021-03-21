Trump Advisor Jason Miller: Former President May Soon Return To Social Media ‘On His Own Platform’

Jason Miller, a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, suggested Sunday that his boss may be returning soon to social media “on his own platform.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz,” anchor Howard Kurtz asked Miller about Trump’s plans for getting back on social media in some form after being banished from Twitter and other social media outlets.

WATCH:

“I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform, and this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller responded. “It’s gonna completely redefine the game and everybody is gonna be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

Kurtz asked for clarification as to whether the former president will “create” the platform himself.

“I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share, but I can say that it will be big once he starts, Miller said. “There’ve been a lot of high-powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks that have been coming in.” (RELATED: YouTube Says It Will Eventually Restore Trump’s Account)

The Trump advisor added that “numerous companies” have approached Trump about the topic.

“I think the president does know what direction he wants to head here and this new platform is gonna be big and everyone wants him,” he said, predicting that Trump would bring “millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”