Kenny Golladay Agrees To A 4-Year Contract With The Giants Worth Up To $76 Million

Kenny Golladay has agreed to a monster contract with the New York Giants.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Detroit Lions star has agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $76 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Golladay will get $40 million guaranteed.

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

We all knew Golladay was never going to return to the Lions, and it’s now a done deal. He’s one of the best receivers in the NFL, and his massive contract reflects that fact.

The man is a star and he’s now one of the highest paid players at his position in the NFL. He should be a great security blanket for Daniel Jones.

The other thing that’s worth mentioning is that I have no idea who the hell the Lions plan on throwing the ball to this season.

Marvin Jones and Golladay have both left town. Seriously, who the hell is Goff going to target other than T.J. Hockenson?

It’s going to be an ugly season passing the ball.

Still, props to Golladay for getting his money!