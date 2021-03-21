REPORT: LeBron James Is Out Indefinitely With A High-Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn’t expected to be back on the court in the near future.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the four-time NBA champion is out with a high-ankle sprain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There is no timetable at this time for him to return.

High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021

Right now, the Lakers are 28-14 and second in the Pacific Division. That’s not terrible, but it’s far from great.

Now, the best player in the NBA isn’t expected to suit anytime soon as he battles a high-ankle sprain. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you have to be a little nervous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

High-ankle sprains aren’t anything to mess around with. They can be brutal and can result in a guy being sidelined for long periods of time.

That’s now the situation the Lakers and LeBron find themselves in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)

Hopefully, he’s back as quickly as possible because the NBA is simply better when LeBron James is playing well.