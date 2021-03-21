NASCAR Drivers Daniel Hemric And Noah Gragson Get Into A Fight After A Race In Atlanta

NASCAR Xfinity drivers Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson exchanged blows Saturday after a race in Atlanta.

After a bump in the pit, all hell broke loose between the two drivers, and this is one of the best racing altercations that we've ever seen.

Hemric walked up to Gragson while he was doing an interview, and it was go time! Both men ended up getting physical and it was insane! Watch the unreal chaos unfold below.

PUNCHES THROWN! Daniel Hemric and Noah Gragson brawl on pit road after the Xfinity race in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/KF8COEkMHp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2021

Like I said, that's without a doubt one of the best racing fights I've ever seen. Racing isn't exactly a sport where brawling is common but these two men took it to another level.

Also, I love how this Noah Gragson guy just gave a casual interview after the fact like nothing had happened.

Here’s what Noah Gragson had to say after the fight: pic.twitter.com/4B2rS3WDlQ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 20, 2021

What an epic day for racing in America. If this is what happens on a regular basis, I might have to start checking out the sport.