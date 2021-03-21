Editorial

REPORT: Ohio State Contacts The Police After Threats To E.J. Liddell

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - MARCH 19: E.J. Liddell #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes handles the ball against Kevin Obanor #0 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State reportedly contacted the police after threats were made to basketball star E.J. Liddell.

Liddell received threatening messages after the Buckeyes lost Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Oral Roberts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a message publicly shared by Lidell, a person said he’d find the OSU star to personally attack him and hoped he got “in ya face.”

According to ESPN, the Buckeyes reached out to the police about the threatening messages, and AD Gene Smith released a statement that stated in part, “If you cross the line and threaten our players, you will be hearing from the authorities. That I promise you.”

I can’t stress enough how much I hope the people who sent Liddell these messages are dealt with accordingly.

If you threaten athletes over losing, then you 100% deserve what’s ever coming your way.

I’m the biggest sports fan you’ll ever meet, and I have zero tolerance for these idiots who make college fans look disgraceful.

Yes, we’re passionate, but threatening someone is never acceptable. It’s a bridge that simply can’t be crossed. The dude is a damn student.

Hopefully, the police find the responsible individuals. We can’t tolerate this kind of behavior.