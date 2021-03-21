REPORT: Ohio State Contacts The Police After Threats To E.J. Liddell

Ohio State reportedly contacted the police after threats were made to basketball star E.J. Liddell.

Liddell received threatening messages after the Buckeyes lost Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to Oral Roberts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a message publicly shared by Lidell, a person said he’d find the OSU star to personally attack him and hoped he got “in ya face.”

Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human. pic.twitter.com/djXzhSH0q8 — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

According to ESPN, the Buckeyes reached out to the police about the threatening messages, and AD Gene Smith released a statement that stated in part, “If you cross the line and threaten our players, you will be hearing from the authorities. That I promise you.”

I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition! I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021

I can’t stress enough how much I hope the people who sent Liddell these messages are dealt with accordingly.

If you threaten athletes over losing, then you 100% deserve what’s ever coming your way.

Comments don’t get to me but I just wanna know why. I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this. — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

I’m the biggest sports fan you’ll ever meet, and I have zero tolerance for these idiots who make college fans look disgraceful.

Yes, we’re passionate, but threatening someone is never acceptable. It’s a bridge that simply can’t be crossed. The dude is a damn student.

This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus. — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

Hopefully, the police find the responsible individuals. We can’t tolerate this kind of behavior.