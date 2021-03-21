Wisconsin Wins The Women’s National Hockey Title On Insane Final Shot

Wisconsin beat Northeastern late Saturday night to win the women’s hockey national title.

With the game tied in overtime 1-1, Daryl Watts deflected the puck from behind the net off of a Northeastern player and past the goalie. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound confusing? Just wait until you see the tape. Watch the insane ending unfold below.

UNREAL OT GOAL TO WIN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! ???? @BadgerWHockey ???? pic.twitter.com/VEqDxZPOCm — espnW (@espnW) March 21, 2021

I have no idea how the hell she did that, but that’s one of the craziest goals that I’ve ever seen in my life.

That’s the kind of goal that will be talked about for the next 25 years.

BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! Daryl Watts scores in overtime to help the #Badgers claim their sixth national title Wisconsin 2, Northeastern 1#OnWisconsin #UWHealth pic.twitter.com/KMUsUQBJHp — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 21, 2021

I would love to know whether or not that was an accident. I’m sure the story going forward will be that it was done on purpose.

How could you say any different? At the same time, I’m not sure how anyone could pull that off on purpose.

Either way, Wisconsin has another national title banner to raise in Madison.